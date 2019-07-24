Clarification for profit values in report
Can I ask for clarification what does profit calculate? Why are the value varies, when I hard code tp for 55 pip and sl for 45 pip?
1° Your SL/TP for sell is 45/55 points, not pips. But for buy it's 46/54 points.
2° The profit column include the swap.3° If you trade EURUSD, but your account currency is CAD for example, your profit in USD is converted in CAD using USDCAD rate.
Why does there are 5 point different (55 -> 50 & 45 -> 50)?
1° Your SL/TP for sell is 45/55 points, not pips. But for buy it's 46/54 points.
2° The profit column include the swap.3° If you trade EURUSD, but your account currency is CAD for example, your profit in USD is converted in CAD using USDCAD rate. Where ? On your screenshot all the trades are close at the exact SL/TP so 45 or 55 or 54 points, there is never a '50'.
What's a swap?
I'm doing this on metatrader backtesting, I've just recheck it, the symbol that I used is EURUSD and the money also USD.
It's not the pip, but the Profit column, have fluctuating value. For example the first value of the profit is -34.78, I don't get where that value come from. As several next value about the same but not exactly the same, around 49.
Thank you for your help, sorry if my English quite difficult to be understand.
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Can I ask for clarification what does profit calculate? Why are the value varies, when I hard code tp for 55 pip and sl for 45 pip? Why does there are 5 point different (55 -> 50 & 45 -> 50)?