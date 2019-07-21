Inquiry on Strategy Tester input

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Hi, anybody knows why every time I change the value of Stop Loss and Start, the Step and Stop will automatically change from 0 to other figures? 

what is the impact on testing? what's their function?

appreciate your reply

Tester

 
fatpopcorn: what is the impact on testing? what's their function?

None. They are used during Optimization.

[Deleted]  
fatpopcorn:

Hi, anybody knows why every time I change the value of Stop Loss and Start, the Step and Stop will automatically change from 0 to other figures? 

what is the impact on testing? what's their function?

appreciate your reply


Let say you tick optimization on your strategy tester : As Stop Loss is also ticked, this will happen: Strategy tester will create combinations for testing. The first combination will be with your start value which is 200 in you case, second with 300(200+100(step)), third with 400(300+100)... until 700.

It has no impact if Optimization on strategy tester is not ticked which you have only one combination.

 
William Roeder:

None. They are used during Optimization.

thanks

 
Mafuta Landou:

Let say you tick optimization on your strategy tester : As Stop Loss is also ticked, this will happen: Strategy tester will create combinations for testing. The first combination will be with your start value which is 200 in you case, second with 300(200+100(step)), third with 400(300+100)... until 700.

It has no impact if Optimization on strategy tester is not ticked which you have only one combination.

thanks very much, it's very clear

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