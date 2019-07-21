Inquiry on Strategy Tester input
None. They are used during Optimization.
Hi, anybody knows why every time I change the value of Stop Loss and Start, the Step and Stop will automatically change from 0 to other figures?
what is the impact on testing? what's their function?
appreciate your reply
Let say you tick optimization on your strategy tester : As Stop Loss is also ticked, this will happen: Strategy tester will create combinations for testing. The first combination will be with your start value which is 200 in you case, second with 300(200+100(step)), third with 400(300+100)... until 700.
It has no impact if Optimization on strategy tester is not ticked which you have only one combination.
None. They are used during Optimization.
thanks
Let say you tick optimization on your strategy tester : As Stop Loss is also ticked, this will happen: Strategy tester will create combinations for testing. The first combination will be with your start value which is 200 in you case, second with 300(200+100(step)), third with 400(300+100)... until 700.
It has no impact if Optimization on strategy tester is not ticked which you have only one combination.
thanks very much, it's very clear
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Hi, anybody knows why every time I change the value of Stop Loss and Start, the Step and Stop will automatically change from 0 to other figures?
what is the impact on testing? what's their function?
appreciate your reply