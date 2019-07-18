How can I treat a parameter of MT4 EA settings in the source code
Don't use that, create an input enumeration and use it.
Really? this is the Metaquotes recomendations? this features look a garbage then.
Hello,
I would like to know how can I treat a parameter from metatrader 4 platform definition instead of treat the error.
In the MetaTrader 4 we have a parameter that can set up the EA only to work with Long or Short positions, or the both.
Well, I would like to treat this parameter in my code to avoid the EA get the error.
Anyone can help?
It's possible but indirectly. You have to save a template, then parse it to get the setting you want. See this topic.
However I agree with William, it's simpler and faster to use an input parameter, unless you have a good reason to do otherwise.
It's possible but indirectly. You have to save a template, then parse it to get the setting you want. See this topic.
However I agree with William, it's simpler and faster to use an input parameter, unless you have a good reason to do otherwise.
ok, thank you for the contribute, I will do that.
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Hello,
I would like to know how can I treat a parameter from metatrader 4 platform definition instead of treat the error.
In the MetaTrader 4 we have a parameter that can set up the EA only to work with Long or Short positions, or the both.
Well, I would like to treat this parameter in my code to avoid the EA get the error.
Anyone can help?