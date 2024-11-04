Show price line

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Hi, I trade the ALSI and I cannot get the LAST PRICE LINE to show. The bid and ask shows, but not the last price line. I checked on another pc and it also won't show. We need it urgently please. Can anyone help?
 
F8     show tab
 
apirakkamjan:
F8     show tab
I have obviously tried that
 
Spinx Leibach:
I have obviously tried that

It is not obvious and your response can be perceived as arrogant and may discourage any body else from making suggestions.

A more appropriate response would be...

"Thank you for your suggestion, but I have already tried that and it hasn't worked for me."

 
Keith Watford:

It is not obvious and your response can be perceived as arrogant and may discourage any body else from making suggestions.

A more appropriate response would be...

"Thank you for your suggestion, but I have already tried that and it hasn't worked for me."

Then I apologize. 
 
Spinx Leibach:
Hi, I trade the ALSI and I cannot get the LAST PRICE LINE to show. The bid and ask shows, but not the last price line. I checked on another pc and it also won't show. We need it urgently please. Can anyone help?

You may want to check if your broker provides the last-price first. One simply way to do this is by:

  • Open the Marketwatch, right-click anywhere within the "Symbols" menu and select "Columns" at the very bottom of the pop-up menu.

Marketwatch menu

  • Check the "Last" column in the marketwatch. If the column is empty for your ALSI symbol, then it means that the broker does not provide the last price to you. Enabling it in the F8 Show menu therefore won't show anything on the chart. As an example, I've attached what I can see for 4 symbols of mine which I trade regularly, and as you can see, my broker does not provide me the last-price.

Marchwatch - no last price

Hope this helps.

 
Keith Watford:

It is not obvious and your response can be perceived as arrogant and may discourage any body else from making suggestions.

A more appropriate response would be...

"Thank you for your suggestion, but I have already tried that and it hasn't worked for me."

Please accept my apologies
 
Adrien Gallet:

You may want to check if your broker provides the last-price first. One simply way to do this is by:

  • Open the Marketwatch, right-click anywhere within the "Symbols" menu and select "Columns" at the very bottom of the pop-up menu.

  • Check the "Last" column in the marketwatch. If the column is empty for your ALSI symbol, then it means that the broker does not provide the last price to you. Enabling it in the F8 Show menu therefore won't show anything on the chart. As an example, I've attached what I can see for 4 symbols of mine which I trade regularly, and as you can see, my broker does not provide me the last-price.

Hope this helps.

It sure does help. Thank you very much.
 
It shows only close day.
 
Robiulislam114 #:
It shows only close day.

if you mean that the last price colum does NOT show, then, your broker does not provide that information. This is already described in the comments above. " it means that the broker does not provide the last price to you."

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