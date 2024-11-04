Show price line
- Compare Ask price with a given previous price value - Unexpected result.
- Last three prices
- error : automatic closing of sell position in loss instead of profit
F8 show tab
I have obviously tried that
It is not obvious and your response can be perceived as arrogant and may discourage any body else from making suggestions.
A more appropriate response would be...
"Thank you for your suggestion, but I have already tried that and it hasn't worked for me."
It is not obvious and your response can be perceived as arrogant and may discourage any body else from making suggestions.
A more appropriate response would be...
"Thank you for your suggestion, but I have already tried that and it hasn't worked for me."
Hi, I trade the ALSI and I cannot get the LAST PRICE LINE to show. The bid and ask shows, but not the last price line. I checked on another pc and it also won't show. We need it urgently please. Can anyone help?
You may want to check if your broker provides the last-price first. One simply way to do this is by:
- Open the Marketwatch, right-click anywhere within the "Symbols" menu and select "Columns" at the very bottom of the pop-up menu.
- Check the "Last" column in the marketwatch. If the column is empty for your ALSI symbol, then it means that the broker does not provide the last price to you. Enabling it in the F8 Show menu therefore won't show anything on the chart. As an example, I've attached what I can see for 4 symbols of mine which I trade regularly, and as you can see, my broker does not provide me the last-price.
Hope this helps.
It is not obvious and your response can be perceived as arrogant and may discourage any body else from making suggestions.
A more appropriate response would be...
"Thank you for your suggestion, but I have already tried that and it hasn't worked for me."
You may want to check if your broker provides the last-price first. One simply way to do this is by:
- Open the Marketwatch, right-click anywhere within the "Symbols" menu and select "Columns" at the very bottom of the pop-up menu.
- Check the "Last" column in the marketwatch. If the column is empty for your ALSI symbol, then it means that the broker does not
provide the last price to you. Enabling it in the F8 Show menu therefore won't show anything on the chart. As an example, I've
attached what I can see for 4 symbols of mine which I trade regularly, and as you can see, my broker does not provide me the
last-price.
Hope this helps.
It shows only close day.
if you mean that the last price colum does NOT show, then, your broker does not provide that information. This is already described in the comments above. " it means that the broker does not provide the last price to you."
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