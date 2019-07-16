Volume
Hi I want to know the volume Indicator provided on the demo account of MetaTrader 5 is supplied from which Broker
nabil84:
Thx for the Reply just want to check the Data on that indicator is supplied by Which Forex Broker
Thx for the Reply just want to check the Data on that indicator is supplied by Which Forex Broker
By the broker the terminal is connected to.
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