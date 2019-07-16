Volume

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Hi I want to know the volume Indicator provided on the demo account of MetaTrader 5 is supplied from which  Broker 
 

If you are talking about standard Volume indicator so it is provided together with Metatrader 5.


Othere Volume indicators - use this link.

 
Thx for the Reply just want to check the Data on that indicator is supplied by Which Forex Broker 
 
nabil84:
Thx for the Reply just want to check the Data on that indicator is supplied by Which Forex Broker 

By the broker the terminal is connected to.

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