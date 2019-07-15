EA backtest not updating profit
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EA runs very well on real market. But during backtests, profit is not being updated as you can see:
Orders are being filled, but in the end of simulation account balance remains the same as open balance (in this case 1.000.000 USD).
On code below
PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PROFIT) is always returning 0, so if(PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PROFIT) >= PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN)*PositionGetDouble(POSITION_VOLUME)*(ExitMargin/100+custostrade)) never returns true since ExitMargin and custostrade are both > 0.
PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN) and PositionGetDouble(POSITION_VOLUME) returns correct value. So, at this point, position is open and selected.
Why PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PROFIT) is returning 0 during Strategy Tester and working fine on real time?