Experts: Wedge pattern
All your ea's kinnda suckz.....do you even know how to code properly? i ask because it seems you are using a very bad template with loads of errors from beginning in ALL your so called expert advisers. Well i think you have much to learn from coding!
Hello
I
try to provide a solution to various strategies for the benefit of the general public,
If you have eye-catching suggestions for improvement,
Or you have a specific mistake that you want to point out I want to hear,
Otherwise, I treat your message as merely a teasing remark,
I'm sure you did not say things to satisfy your arrogant instinct,
But you are a learned person and everyone can benefit from your intelligent remarks
Hello
I try to provide a solution to various strategies for the benefit of the general public,
If you have eye-catching suggestions for improvement,
Or you have a specific mistake that you want to point out I want to hear,
Otherwise, I treat your message as merely a teasing remark,
I'm sure you did not say things to satisfy your arrogant instinct,
But you are a learned person and everyone can benefit from your intelligent remarks
Work to do better because that is what you do.
To put it in Forex terms you need to have a per trade ---> per person ..SL.
Once you reach your SL the trade or person is removed.
Focus returns to the current objective.
While easy to write here, it is sometimes a challenge to do in all situations.
Best wishes.
Hi, nice work. Thanks for all the ideas you are posting.
But sorry could you explain more about the settings? I experience that it is quickly to take the stoplosses when the tp's is rarely taken as if it wait for something. Maybe this is because of the stoptrailing.
Could you explain me what will happen if I disable the "enable no loss"
and what will happen when I set the breakeven value higher than 10 or the "when to move the sl" to "5".
Generally explain more about the settings.
Again thanks for the grate job
Hello
You are right the "trailing take profit" does not allow to take profit ,it always run faster and in the end you go out from a trade by stop loss,
So I have upgraded the EA and changed it, now there is only simple take profit, i need to do the same with all of my published EAs, and it will take some time.
About "enable no loss" system, actually you have here two functions of " trailing stop loss", the first one is the "enable no loss" system and this function works only one time to prevent loss, for example : if the price goes with your trade for 20 pips ("when to move break even" parameter) then it will move for 10 pips("How much pips to move sl" parameter) to protect your trade if the price goes against you with a value that should be smaller then the other trailing stop loss, the second trailing stop loss should have a bigger value, say "Trailingstop=30" pips, if you disable the "enable no loss" variable and set "false" then you will stay only with the second " Trailingstop" function.
Also, could some one tell me if it is enough just to atatch the ea to the char or I have also to atatch necessary indicators, and which?
Hello
You just need to attach the EA to the chart , no additional indicators are needed.
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Wedge pattern:
"Wedge pattern" naked trading price action EA draws 2 mini Trend Lines with "Fractals" on chart and trades with Wedge pattern strategy,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.
Author: Aharon Tzadik