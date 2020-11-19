Indicators: HLCTrend

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HLCTrend:

Trend indicator

HLCTrend

Author: Karel Nagel

HLCTrend
HLCTrend
  • www.mql5.com
It is a good trend indicator that has two lines. When white line is above the blue line then this is a buy signal, otherwise it is sell signal. Based on TradingView indicator that has same name.
 
I just downloaded the HLCTrend and added it to my MT4 platform leaving the settings at default.. I tried looking backwards and the indicator was really a good <Deleted> and performed some powerful tricks... I can literally say it's good... I will hit back after I have back and fowrdtested it fully
 
How do I download the file
 
Stan47:
How do I download the file

The link on the top left side of the initial post.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

The link on the top left side of the initial post.

Hi Heleni where is the link you mention...? they may have removed it.
Can u provide it again. Thx 
 
Ale Marti:
Hi Heleni where is the link you mention...? they may have removed it.
Can u provide it again. Thx 

HLCTrend

 
hello i was looking for the HLC trend for mt5! can anyone help me with this
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