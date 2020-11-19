Indicators: HLCTrend
I just downloaded the HLCTrend and added it to my MT4 platform leaving the settings at default.. I tried looking backwards and the indicator was really a good <Deleted> and performed some powerful tricks... I can literally say it's good... I will hit back after I have back and fowrdtested it fully
How do I download the file
Stan47:
How do I download the file
How do I download the file
The link on the top left side of the initial post.
hello i was looking for the HLC trend for mt5! can anyone help me with this
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HLCTrend:
Trend indicator
Author: Karel Nagel