Bitcoin forecast
Now and while bitcoin has extra ordinary movement who can suggest a reasonable strategy to forecast its next movement? it will break its current top or will it will be resistance in future?
bahman3195:
Now and while bitcoin has extra ordinary movement who can suggest a reasonable strategy to forecast its next movement? it will break its current top or will it will be resistance in future?
Now and while bitcoin has extra ordinary movement who can suggest a reasonable strategy to forecast its next movement? it will break its current top or will it will be resistance in future?
Anyone who can predict the future, can answer that.
Eleni Anna Branou:
Anyone who can predict the future, can answer that.
I meant via a certain analysis.
Marco vd Heijden:
what do you mean by this? Can u explain more?
bahman3195:
I meant via a certain analysis.
I meant via a certain analysis.
You can't analyze a zero fundamentals bubble.
bahman3195:
what do you mean by this? Can u explain more?
what do you mean by this? Can u explain more?
He said it's a candle pattern observable before each BTCUSD rise. BTCUSD has increased violently twice, this pattern is observable twice, it may be specific (or not).
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