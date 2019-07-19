Bitcoin forecast

New comment
[Deleted]  
Now and while bitcoin has extra ordinary movement who can suggest a reasonable strategy to forecast its next movement? it will break its current top or will it will be resistance in future?
 
bahman3195:
Now and while bitcoin has extra ordinary movement who can suggest a reasonable strategy to forecast its next movement? it will break its current top or will it will be resistance in future?

Anyone who can predict the future, can answer that.

 
[Deleted]  
Eleni Anna Branou:

Anyone who can predict the future, can answer that.

I meant via a certain analysis.

[Deleted]  
Marco vd Heijden:

what do you mean by this? Can u explain more?

 
bahman3195:

I meant via a certain analysis.

You can't analyze a zero fundamentals bubble.

 
bahman3195:

what do you mean by this? Can u explain more?

He said it's a candle pattern observable before each BTCUSD rise. BTCUSD has increased violently twice, this pattern is observable twice, it may be specific (or not).

New comment