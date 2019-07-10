trading new copy signal
Cobra5000:
I just started trading a new signal, and see that it opened several of the trades that are in process. rather than waiting to open as new trades came along.
Is there a way to control this. I am concerned it could be getting into the current trades that may have run their course.
At the time of subscribing you are asked if you want to copy exhisting open positions. If you answered yes, you have already copied all open positions.Generally is advisable to wait and begin your signal subscription at a time that there will be no open positions.
Thank you, It appears that "yes" is the default. I missed that question. If i stop copying the signal, and re-start it. would i get the charged the monthly fee twice ?
Cobra5000:
Thank you, It appears that "yes" is the default. I missed that question. If i stop copying the signal, and re-start it. would i get the charged the monthly fee twice ?
Thank you, It appears that "yes" is the default. I missed that question. If i stop copying the signal, and re-start it. would i get the charged the monthly fee twice ?
If you have subscribed for less than 24 hours, you can unsubscribe and get a full refund.
Cobra5000:
yes i did, and i was refunded. now to spot the check box for not having the trades already in play to be opened.
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I just started trading a new signal, and see that it opened several of the trades that are in process. rather than waiting to open as new trades came along.
Is there a way to control this. I am concerned it could be getting into the current trades that may have run their course.