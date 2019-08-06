Experts: ZigZag_Climber

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ZigZag_Climber:

No indicator, just moving price actions are necessary to work on that EA

ZigZag_Climber

Author: Rene Breitfeld

ZigZag_Climber
ZigZag_Climber
  • www.mql5.com
That EA doesn't use any indicator, because it opens a sell and a buy trade at the same time, so it is a kind of hedging. Both trades stopp loss at 99 pips and take profit at 100 pips, so the difference of 1 pip is profit. Example below 1min EURUSD Jan-Dec2018:
 
I would like to ask: which broker will allow such frequency of server messages and will not block the account due to hyperactivity? I have such experience myself.
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