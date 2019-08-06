Experts: ZigZag_Climber
I would like to ask: which broker will allow such frequency of server messages and will not block the account due to hyperactivity? I have such experience myself.
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ZigZag_Climber:
No indicator, just moving price actions are necessary to work on that EA
Author: Rene Breitfeld