Leverage
How to change laberage in my signal acout
I was change lavarage in my acount fbs but in my signal acount not be change
Afief Ahmad Furachman:
How to change laberage in my signal acout
How to change laberage in my signal acout
I was change lavarage in my acount fbs but in my signal acount not be change
No such words
- laberage
- acout
- lavarage
- fbs
- acount
William Roeder:English is not the first language for most of us. I understand it can be frustrating for some native/advanced speakers when the language is "butchered". I believe @Afief Ahmad Furachman wants to update the leverageof her signal after having updated the leverage on her account with FBS (broker).
No such words
- laberage
- acout
- lavarage
- fbs
- acount
Afief Ahmad Furachman:
How to change laberage in my signal acout
How to change laberage in my signal acout
I was change lavarage in my acount fbs but in my signal acount not be change
If you changed the leverage of your account, it will be reflected soon at your MQL5 signal page.
It takes some time, so be patient.
Hello,
i would as well like to change leverga on 1:50 basic setting, do to testing on my broker in mt5. Now i have 1:100, but i did read, and can not find where this setting can be changed?
Thanks
Boris Cencen #: i would as well like to change leverga on 1:50 basic setting, do to testing on my broker in mt5. Now i have 1:100, but i did read, and can not find where this setting can be changed?
only your broker can change it, OR you might be able to via your brokers, online portal.
Note: your broker is ALWAYS your first point of contact, punn intended.
They are paid to give account and program support. We are just normal program users of mt4/5 like you. Even most of the moderators are just unpaid users of mt4/5 like you and me.
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