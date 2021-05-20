Experts: Awesome Oscillator Trader 2 - Continuation of modification
Thanks for this Robot
sure no problem ;)
it might need much more tweaking and so on.....this is just an example of implementing a different risk assessment along with Atr stop and take
any good .set files available?
no, why would there be? read post #2
- 2019.07.07
- www.mql5.com
Not working? cannot run on tester
Not working? guess here's your proof it does! 😉
Thank you for your effort!! Could you convert it to MQ5 please....... I do not have the foggiest idea how to go about it... Most appreciated
sure and i give you my bank card, house and car keys as well...
sure and i give you my bank card, house and car keys as well...
i have also tried to run it, but it did not run.
see error i got continually:
2021.05.20 02:40:03.302 2021.01.22 16:00:00 cannot open file 'C:\Users\USER\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\ADB94438A57B9692806EA638441107AB\MQL4\indicators\AwesomeV2.ex4' [2]i have tried countless number and also make frantic effort to debug, but cant just get close.
please do you mind see to this.
should any have solution, he can please drop it for us. thanks
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Awesome Oscillator Trader 2 - Continuation of modification:
Expert adviser that use a custom modified Awesome Oscillator indicator
Author: Kenneth Parling