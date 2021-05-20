Experts: Awesome Oscillator Trader 2 - Continuation of modification

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Awesome Oscillator Trader 2 - Continuation of modification:

Expert adviser that use a custom modified Awesome Oscillator indicator

Awesome Oscillator Trader 2 - Continuation of modification

Author: Kenneth Parling

Awesome Oscillator Trader 2 - Continuation of modification
Awesome Oscillator Trader 2 - Continuation of modification
  • www.mql5.com
I decided to take the original code submitted by raposter here and my own version 1.1 modification to the next level of modification. In this part i also going to add Average True Range calculated stop loss and take profit. Version 1.1 already been modified with better risk assessment,a dynamic position sizing system and now it's time to try it...
 
Thanks for this Robot
 
SysMaker:
Thanks for this Robot

sure no problem ;)

it might need much more tweaking and so on.....this is just an example of implementing a different risk assessment along with Atr stop and take

 
any good .set files available?
 
Dragonslayer78:
any good .set files available?

no, why would there be? read post #2

Experts: Awesome Oscillator Trader 2 - Continuation of modification
Experts: Awesome Oscillator Trader 2 - Continuation of modification
  • 2019.07.07
  • www.mql5.com
Awesome Oscillator Trader 2 - Continuation of modification: Author: Kenneth Parling...
 
Not working? cannot run on tester
 
luke6418:
Not working? cannot run on tester

Not working? guess here's your proof it does! 😉

working

 
Thank you for your effort!!  Could you convert it to MQ5 please....... I do not have the foggiest idea how to go about it... Most appreciated
 
MyNameWasTaken:
Thank you for your effort!!  Could you convert it to MQ5 please....... I do not have the foggiest idea how to go about it... Most appreciated

sure and i give you my bank card, house and car keys as well...

 
I don't think you have those yet... Anyway.. I understand it is work for you, so, just say what the cost would be. no need to get chirpy bro..
Kenneth Parling:

sure and i give you my bank card, house and car keys as well...

 

i have also tried to run it, but it did not run.

see error i got continually:

2021.05.20 02:40:03.302 2021.01.22 16:00:00  cannot open file 'C:\Users\USER\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\ADB94438A57B9692806EA638441107AB\MQL4\indicators\AwesomeV2.ex4' [2]i have tried countless number and also make frantic effort to debug, but cant just get close.

please do you mind see to this.

should any have solution, he can please drop it for us. thanks

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