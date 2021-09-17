Experts: Triple top and triple bottom

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Triple top and triple bottom:

"Triple top and triple bottom" naked trading price action EA draws 2 mini Trend Lines with "Fractals" on chart and trades with Triple top and triple bottom strategy,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.

Triple top and triple bottom

Author: Aharon Tzadik

Triple top and triple bottom
Triple top and triple bottom
  • www.mql5.com
"Triple top and triple bottom" naked trading price action EA draws 2 mini Trend Lines with "Fractals" on chart and trades with Triple top and triple bottom strategy,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ. : triple toppricethird topbottom But a one-time function with a smaller value...
 

hiii Aharon

This Ea is amazig , but ...

according to backtest it needs to reserve the signals of buy and sell 

Or there is something wrong in my test

Could you help pls

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kingnights1:


Hello

You need to optimize the EA and not use default data,

How to perform back test: https://bit.ly/2CD7XWD

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ליהנות מהסרטונים ומהמוזיקה שאתה אוהב, להעלות תוכן מקורי ב-YouTube ולשתף עם חברים, עם בני משפחה ועם העולם.
 

Hey man

Thanks for the wonderful EA,

Im experiencing an issue where everytime EA is supposed to open trade it give me an error saying Error opening BUY order : 0

PLease could you assist

 
Jan Potgieter:

Hey man

Thanks for the wonderful EA,

Im experiencing an issue where everytime EA is supposed to open trade it give me an error saying Error opening BUY order : 0

PLease could you assist

Hello

You can download the new version and try it on demo account.

 
Automated-Trading:

Triple top and triple bottom:

Author: Aharon Tzadik

Hello Aharon, I love this strategy and have been looking for an MT5 EA or indicator that trades double or triple tops/bottoms.

Is it possible to provide an MT5 version of this EA!? I shall be very grateful. Thank you

 
Joseph Kisakye #:

Please go to "Freelance"

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