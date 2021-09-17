Experts: Triple top and triple bottom
hiii Aharon
This Ea is amazig , but ...
according to backtest it needs to reserve the signals of buy and sell
Or there is something wrong in my test
Could you help pls
Hello
You need to optimize the EA and not use default data,
How
to perform back test: https://bit.ly/2CD7XWD
- www.youtube.com
Hey man
Thanks for the wonderful EA,
Im experiencing an issue where everytime EA is supposed to open trade it give me an error saying Error opening BUY order : 0
PLease could you assist
Hey man
Thanks for the wonderful EA,
Im experiencing an issue where everytime EA is supposed to open trade it give me an error saying Error opening BUY order : 0
PLease could you assist
Hello
You can download the new version and try it on demo account.
Author: Aharon Tzadik
Hello Aharon, I love this strategy and have been looking for an MT5 EA or indicator that trades double or triple tops/bottoms.
Is it possible to provide an MT5 version of this EA!? I shall be very grateful. Thank you
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Triple top and triple bottom:
"Triple top and triple bottom" naked trading price action EA draws 2 mini Trend Lines with "Fractals" on chart and trades with Triple top and triple bottom strategy,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.
Author: Aharon Tzadik