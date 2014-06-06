green line

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what is that green line

it comes and goes

 

 
doshur:

what is that green line

it comes and goes

 

Probably best bid and ask quotes. You can disable them if you want. 
 
doshur:

what is that green line

it comes and goes

 

Green line is "last price line". You can show/hide it in chart's properties :

  • F8 key
  • Show tab.
  • Uncheck "Show last price line".
 
What is the white line then? After the white line catches up with the green line, it disappear.
 
doshur:
What is the white line then? After the white line catches up with the green line, it disappear.

Hi Doshur, please hit F8 on the chart and try to play a little bit with the options shown below:

 

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