green line
doshur:
what is that green line
it comes and goes
Green line is "last price line". You can show/hide it in chart's properties :
- F8 key
- Show tab.
- Uncheck "Show last price line".
What is the white line then? After the white line catches up with the green line, it disappear.
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what is that green line
it comes and goes