Providing copy trade - Available in MetaTrader terminal Your signal has low rating and is not publicly available (Details) ?
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Trade more.
Marco vd Heijden:
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Trade more.
Oh.... okay... got it now. Thanks man
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Does anyone understand what is this about from providing copy trade?
Available in MetaTrader terminal
How to get this done?