Providing copy trade - Available in MetaTrader terminal Your signal has low rating and is not publicly available (Details) ?

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Does anyone understand what is this about from providing  copy trade?


Available in MetaTrader terminal

Your signal has low rating and is not publicly available (Details)



How to get this done?

 

The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality

Trade more.

 
Marco vd Heijden:

The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality

Trade more.

Oh.... okay...  got it now. Thanks man

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