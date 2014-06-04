Meta Trader 5 Balance issue..

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When I start a new practice account, it always starts me with a $50,000 balance no matter what I choose during the signup.

Is there a way to actually start with $1000 or $3000 to make it more real for when I switch to my live account?
 

We can choose the balance ... download MT5 from MQ (link is below this thread), open account with some broker (or with MQ) ...






MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

USDCAD, M5, 2014.06.04

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

USDCAD, M5, 2014.06.04, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


 
Thanks, looks like the issue was the trading server.  When I changed it to MQ Demo, it works as it is supposed to.
 

One more question now.

How do I find out what my password on my demo account is?  I want to set it up on my Android phone too.

 
jasonstevens90:

One more question now.

How do I find out what my password on my demo account is?  I want to set it up on my Android phone too.

Check the Mailbox tab, for a message named Registration.
 
angevoyageur:
Check the Mailbox tab, for a message named Registration.

That worked!


Thanks.

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