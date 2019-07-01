MT5 Backtesting Problem
I had some backtesting problems until yesterday, too, so I understand how frustrating it can be.
Obviously no trades are triggered. What I would do: run the debugger and first set a stop mark in your code where the buy and sell orders are sent.
Is this section not reached at all? Then you should debug your buy and sell criteria line by line and check the value of each variable and see why the criteria are never met.
If the OrderSend-section is reached on the other hand, I would check here line by line if all variable values make sense and of course check the retcode of OrderSend.
Chris.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
When using a custom symbol or 3rd party data (CSV File) I sometimes get this when trying to run the backtest. Does anyone know why this happens?