mt4 EA backtesting lot size mistake..
hello, i have big problem ea lot size..
im write 0.07 lots but backtesting 0.10 lots
im write 0.12 lots but backtesting 0.20 lots...
example: 0.46 lots after backtesting 0.50 lots..
interesting.
my account fxtime eurusd 1:500 laverage 1 min testing...
and but I've used this robot before and there was no such error. how can I fix this?
Have you checked the value of "MarketInfo(_Symbol,MODE_MINLOT)"?
if it's 0.1, that is the answer... if it's 0.01, then we'll need to see the codes from where you set your lots to where you send your order before concluding anything.
hi, thank you for answer me.
I made the fix but the problem is still the same
Backtest between 0.01 and 0.05 does not work.
From 0.06 to 0.09 doing the backtest 0.10
extern string lot_set="///////////////Lot settings///////////////////"; extern double Lot=0.02; ////1 extern double Lot_multiplier=4; ////6 extern double max_lot = 100; ////10 extern double min_lot = 0.01;///////////// LOT ///////////////// double Lotss=Lot; CountOpenedPositions_f(); Lotss=Lot* MathPow(Lot_multiplier,Orders_Total); //user limit if(max_lot>0 && Lotss>max_lot) Lotss=max_lot; if(min_lot>0 && Lotss<min_lot) Lotss=min_lot; //broker limit double Min_Lot =MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_MINLOT); double Max_Lot =MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_MAXLOT); if(Lotss<Min_Lot) Lotss=Min_Lot; if(Lotss>Max_Lot) Lotss=Max_Lot;
im fixed try
///////////// LOT ///////////////// double Lotss=Lot; CountOpenedPositions_f(); Lotss=Lot*MathPow(Lot_multiplier,Orders_Total); //user limit if(max_lot>0 && Lotss>max_lot) Lotss=max_lot; if(min_lot>0 && Lotss<min_lot) Lotss=min_lot; //broker limit double Min_Lot =MarketInfo(_Symbol,MODE_MINLOT); double Max_Lot =MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_MAXLOT); if(Lotss<Min_Lot) Lotss=Min_Lot; if(Lotss>Max_Lot) Lotss=Max_Lot;
but still dosnt work.. same problem
I made the fix but the problem is still the same
Backtest
between 0.01 and 0.05 does not work.
From 0.06 to 0.09 doing the backtest 0.10
I meant, why not add this line somewhere in your code:
Print ("Minimum Lot = ", MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_MINLOT));
And check the log to confirm whether your account limits your minimum lotsize to 0.1, rather than 0.01.
all code here:
Well, since you included the codes, I did a run, and this is what I get:
Which means the problem should be with your account - your broker has set the minimum lot size to 0.1, not 0.01. The 'Print' statement I suggested that you add would have helped you see it for yourself...
thank you for help. i must call my broker :)
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hello, i have big problem ea lot size..
im write 0.07 lots but backtesting 0.10 lots
im write 0.12 lots but backtesting 0.20 lots...
example: 0.46 lots after backtesting 0.50 lots..
interesting.
my account fxtime eurusd 1:500 laverage 1 min testing...
and but I've used this robot before and there was no such error. how can I fix this?