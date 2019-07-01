Chart section not reachable
It may be some settings in profile about it ...
Anyway - there is Charts section in Timeline - for example:
https://www.mql5.com/en/wall/charts
- www.mql5.com
I do not know (I can not check it sorry).
It may be some settings in profile about it ...
Anyway - there is Charts section in Timeline - for example:
https://www.mql5.com/en/wall/charts
Here are my privacy settings. I did what suggested, by flagging new screenshot, but did no positive results.
any help?
You can't post a link to your charts section, it's private.
You need to post link to specific chart, using the link provided an a chart page.
You can't post a link to your charts section, it's private.
You need to post link to specific chart, using the link provided an a chart page.
Is it possible to post the chart as image instead of link?
Is it possible to post the chart as image instead of link?
In your profile, charts section, click on one of your chart, and check all the possibilities at the bottom of the page.
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
Alpari International, MetaTrader 5, Real
no one of the four possibilities gives an image. Need to downlaod and re-share
no one of the four possibilities gives an image. Need to downlaod and re-share
no one of the four possibilities gives an image. Need to downlaod and re-share
"Put the screenshot to the Pocket" - works:
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
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Hello to all. I have the following problem.
I would share my mt5 charts on my profile, in the chart section.
Here is the link
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/marcostacc71/charts
Problem is that many traders say to me that section is not reachable from their account.
Where is my error?