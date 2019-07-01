Chart section not reachable

New comment
 

Hello to all. I have the following problem.

I would share my mt5 charts on my profile, in the chart section.

Here is the link

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/marcostacc71/charts

Problem is that many traders say to me that section is not reachable from their account.

Where is my error?

 
any help?
 
I do not know (I can not check it sorry).
It may be some settings in profile about it ...
Anyway - there is Charts section in Timeline - for example:
https://www.mql5.com/en/wall/charts
 
Sergey Golubev:
I do not know (I can not check it sorry).
It may be some settings in profile about it ...
Anyway - there is Charts section in Timeline - for example:
https://www.mql5.com/en/wall/charts

Here are my privacy settings. I did what suggested, by flagging new screenshot, but did no positive results.

 
Marco Stacchiotti:
any help?

You can't post a link to your charts section, it's private.

You need to post link to specific chart, using the link provided an a chart page.

 
Alain Verleyen:

You can't post a link to your charts section, it's private.

You need to post link to specific chart, using the link provided an a chart page.

Is it possible to post the chart as image instead of link?

 
Marco Stacchiotti:

Is it possible to post the chart as image instead of link?

In your profile, charts section, click on one of your chart, and check all the possibilities at the bottom of the page.

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

EURUSD, H1, 2019.07.01

Alpari International, MetaTrader 5, Real

EURUSD, H1, 2019.07.01, Alpari International, MetaTrader 5, Real


 

no one of the four possibilities gives an image. Need to downlaod and re-share

 
Marco Stacchiotti:

no one of the four possibilities gives an image. Need to downlaod and re-share

I give up, seems I am just wasting my time.
 
Marco Stacchiotti:

no one of the four possibilities gives an image. Need to downlaod and re-share

"Put the screenshot to the Pocket" - works:

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

USDCHF, M1, 2019.07.01

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

USDCHF, M1, 2019.07.01, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


New comment