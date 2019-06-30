Bid Vs Ask Spread MT5, 3rd Party CSV
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When importing a 3rd party CSV EUR/USD data file to backtest in MT5, it loads the Bid and Ask prices...
Just wondering, how are the Ask prices higher than the Bid prices? The Ask is always higher than the Bid is it not?
Also, the difference between the Bid and Ask as shown above is typically around 0.3 - 0.7 pips or whatever, Is that the spread that I pay? / Is that the spread that is accounted for in the backtest? Meaning that the backtest is already accounting for a small amount of spread in 0.3 - 0.7 pips?