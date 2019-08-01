Spreads On Custom Symbols
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
When importing a 3rd party CSV tick data file into MT5, or when requesting ticks from a custom symbol, it shows you the Bid vs Ask. My question is: Is the difference between the Bid vs Ask show in MT5, is that the spread that you pay for each deal in the backtest? Furthermore, is that difference in the Bid vs Ask the price you pay for each deal (open or close) or for the whole trade (open and close)?
EUR/USD Example: Does this photo mean that you are paying/losing 0.1 - 0.4pips per deal (or trade?) if you were to run a backtest on this?