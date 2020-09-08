Currency Strength Formula - page 2
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Hello Guys
I need help in creating the Currency strength formula that works on comparing the correlation of 8 major pairs that looks like below
50 is neutral, below 40 is weak currency, above 60 is strong currency
Anyone can help on giving the formula on how to calculate those? thanks
did you solve the problem?
This is the same photo I am looking for its formula. Did you find the solution? I will be glad if you share with me. Thanks
Not yet, but quite close
Formula is live price - lowest value of n candles / (highest value of n candles - lowest value of n candles)
is quite close, but not exact. something else need to be added to the calculations
did you solve the problem?
not yet, if you solve it do let me know
Hello Guys
I need help in creating the Currency strength formula that works on comparing the correlation of 8 major pairs that looks like below
50 is neutral, below 40 is weak currency, above 60 is strong currency
Anyone can help on giving the formula on how to calculate those? thanks
Hi There,
in my case I just wanted to have an idea of the stronger and weaker currency at the moment, so I did this:
just adding the % of the considered pairs. If you want, after that you can normalize in the range -50 +50
Currency Index Indicator for MetaTrader 4
https://blog.darwinex.com/mt4-indicator-currency-index/
You can also check this video out:
https://youtu.be/dYw6BVCN14s