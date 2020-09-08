Currency Strength Formula - page 2

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energyliger:

small accounting firms near me

accounting-firms

Hello Guys

I need help in creating the Currency strength formula that works on comparing the correlation of 8 major pairs that looks like below


50 is neutral, below 40 is weak currency, above 60 is strong currency


Anyone can help on giving the formula on how to calculate those? thanks

did you solve the problem?


 
Foluso Makinde:
This is the same photo I am looking for its formula. Did you find the solution? I will be glad if you share with me. Thanks

Not yet, but quite close


Formula is live price - lowest value of n candles / (highest value of n candles - lowest value of n candles)


is quite close, but not exact. something else need to be added to the calculations

 
DozZa Fly:

did you solve the problem?


not yet, if you solve it do let me know

 
energyliger:

Hello Guys


I need help in creating the Currency strength formula that works on comparing the correlation of 8 major pairs that looks like below


50 is neutral, below 40 is weak currency, above 60 is strong currency


Anyone can help on giving the formula on how to calculate those? thanks

Hi There,

in my case I just wanted to have an idea of the stronger and weaker currency at the moment, so I did this:



just adding the % of the considered pairs. If you want, after that you can normalize in the range -50 +50

 

Currency Index Indicator for MetaTrader 4


https://blog.darwinex.com/mt4-indicator-currency-index/

Currency Index Indicator for MetaTrader 4 | Darwinex Blog
Currency Index Indicator for MetaTrader 4 | Darwinex Blog
  • blog.darwinex.com
In this post, we describe the purpose, composition, parity, calculation logic and construction of a Currency Index for each of the 8 major currencies. EUR – Euro USD – US Dollar GBP – British Pound JPY – Japanese Yen AUD – Australian Dollar NZD – New Zealand Dollar CHF – Swiss Franc CAD – Canadian Dollar MQL4 source code is also provided to...
 

You can also check this video out:

https://youtu.be/dYw6BVCN14s

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