Symbols go gray in market watch and can't be traded
justatrader912:
These are symbols that I have already added and have been working. They suddenly go gray and can't be traded or edited. I can fix it by
restarting MT4 but this gets annoying. Symbols will randomly go gray, no apparent pattern of time or symbol. Can't find anything online
about it.
Anyone? Or is this common?
These are symbols that I have already added and have been working. They suddenly go gray and can't be traded or edited. I can fix it by
restarting MT4 but this gets annoying. Symbols will randomly go gray, no apparent pattern of time or symbol. Can't find anything online
about it.
It's Thursday, the market is open, and I have an open trade on the pair it's currently doing this to. Everything else is working fine to my knowledge.
Anyone? Or is this common?
If you are logged into a valid real or demo trading account and you have those symbols enabled in MT4 >> View >> Symbols, they should be ready to be traded.
In any other case contact your broker.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
These are symbols that I have already added and have been working. They suddenly go gray and can't be traded or edited. I can fix it by restarting MT4 but this gets annoying. Symbols will randomly go gray, no apparent pattern of time or symbol. Can't find anything online about it.
It's Thursday, the market is open, and I have an open trade on the pair it's currently doing this to. Everything else is working fine to my knowledge.
Anyone? Or is this common?