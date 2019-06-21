MT4 tester optimization tab
- OrderClose() Not working Please Help.
- Only places trades in strategy tester
- what is Current Spread in Tester?
Everything is mixed on your screen ... or you have small monitor ...
It should be like that -
Yes I am aware it should look like that, have always had it going to my large LCD flatscreen with the proper settings for it. I used to have the optimization tab but for some reason it no longer appears in any of my broker platforms on this computer. Thanks I appreciate your input though.
Yes I am aware it should look like that, have always had it going to my large LCD flatscreen with the proper settings for it. I used to have the optimization tab but for some reason it no longer appears in any of my broker platforms on this computer. Thanks I appreciate your input though.
Actually I discovered my test font size was the culprit, changed it back to med setting and it corrected my screen issues, thanks again for your input.
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