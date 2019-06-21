MT4 tester optimization tab

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Could someone please help explain why I no longer have the optimization toggle available in my MT4 strategy tester window, not sure if it is something I did to remove it or what to do in order to restore the button. I have attached a screenshot of what the tester looks like when I open it. Any info will be appreciated, thanks
 

Everything is mixed on your screen ... or you have small monitor ...
It should be like that - 


 
Sergey Golubev:

Everything is mixed on your screen ... or you have small monitor ...
It should be like that - 


Yes I am aware it should look like that, have always had it going to my large LCD flatscreen with the proper settings for it. I used to have the optimization tab but for some reason it no longer appears in any of my broker platforms on this computer. Thanks I appreciate your input though.

 
Raymond Stenberg:

Yes I am aware it should look like that, have always had it going to my large LCD flatscreen with the proper settings for it. I used to have the optimization tab but for some reason it no longer appears in any of my broker platforms on this computer. Thanks I appreciate your input though.

Actually I discovered my test font size was the culprit, changed it back to med setting and it corrected my screen issues, thanks again for your input.

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