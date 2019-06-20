Sine Wave Filter Formula
Is there no one to help me? :(
Start searching here (top right the lens) with sine wave and study the codebase and the articles..
You'll learn about programming and the sine wave:)
OK,Thank you
Interesting to see this...but what I wonder is: does a sine wave repaint?
Jox90:
Interesting to see this...but what I wonder is: does a sine wave repaint?
Interesting to see this...but what I wonder is: does a sine wave repaint?
Depending on how you write the program. Typically, the sine and cosine dont repaint. This formula is written in such a way that dont repaint.This is a filter that relates to telecommunication fields. For example, a low pass or high pass filter that uses a low pass filter in Forex to reduces the noises.the another ways are used in forex are Wavelet Transform , Gaussian and FFT(FAST FOURIER TRANSFORM). All of i have mentioned above dont repaint .you should work on them to be success in Forex . if you are interested I can tell you more about them.
momet:sure I'm interested, I will appreciate to know more about, cause I'm working now on a project of an indicator to build cycles from interpolation of polynomials, which doesn't repaint...
Depending on how you write the program. Typically, the sine and cosine dont repaint. This formula is written in such a way that dont repaint.This is a filter that relates to telecommunication fields. For example, a low pass or high pass filter that uses a low pass filter in Forex to reduces the noises.the another ways are used in forex are Wavelet Transform , Gaussian and FFT(FAST FOURIER TRANSFORM). All of i have mentioned above dont repaint .you should work on them to be success in Forex . if you are interested I can tell you more about them.
Depending on how you write the program. Typically, the sine and cosine dont repaint. This formula is written in such a way that dont repaint.This is a filter that relates to telecommunication fields. For example, a low pass or high pass filter that uses a low pass filter in Forex to reduces the noises.the another ways are used in forex are Wavelet Transform , Gaussian and FFT(FAST FOURIER TRANSFORM). All of i have mentioned above dont repaint .you should work on them to be success in Forex . if you are interested I can tell you more about them.
Jox90:
sure I'm interested, I will appreciate to know more about, cause I'm working now on a project of an indicator to build cycles from interpolation of polynomials, which doesn't repaint...
sure I'm interested, I will appreciate to know more about, cause I'm working now on a project of an indicator to build cycles from interpolation of polynomials, which doesn't repaint...
Something I Want Looking For Is Like This But This Is A Center Moving Average. Its Good But In Historical Data not Live Data.Because of Repainting.But Its Good To Gives You a Better Vision of What you Need Looking For.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T2mQiesnx8s
no one knows about that simple formula?
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Hi Guys, Im new in programming. Someone who is skilled in mathematics has given me this formula, but I do not know how to use it. He told me this is the code of the program and you do not need anything else. But I do not know what is the variables X and Y? I tried to write this program but nothing was displayed on the screen. Can anyone help me to write this program? Thank you in advance.
The Formula is :
Y = 3.8234143 +0.073867668*cos(0.2640016*X) +0.22872183*sin(0.2640016*X) -0.020675257*cos(0.5280032*X) +0.20488039*sin(0.5280032*X) +0.33633508*cos(0.7920048*X) -0.24824586*sin(0.7920048*X)