Sine Wave Filter Formula

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Hi Guys, Im new in programming. Someone who is skilled in mathematics has given me this formula, but I do not know how to use it. He told me this is the code of the program and you do not need anything else. But I do not know what is the variables X and Y? I tried to write this program but nothing was displayed on the screen. Can anyone help me to write this program? Thank you in advance.

The Formula is :

Y = 3.8234143 +0.073867668*cos(0.2640016*X) +0.22872183*sin(0.2640016*X) -0.020675257*cos(0.5280032*X) +0.20488039*sin(0.5280032*X) +0.33633508*cos(0.7920048*X) -0.24824586*sin(0.7920048*X)


Sine Wave Filter

 
Is there no one to help me? :(
 

Start searching here (top right the lens)  with sine wave and study the codebase and the articles..

You'll learn about programming and the sine wave

:)
 
OK,Thank you
 
Interesting to see this...but what I wonder is: does a sine wave repaint?
 
Jox90:
Interesting to see this...but what I wonder is: does a sine wave repaint?


Depending on how you write the program. Typically, the sine and cosine dont repaint. This formula is written in such a way that dont repaint.This is a filter that relates to telecommunication fields. For example, a low pass or high pass filter that uses a low pass filter in Forex to reduces the noises.the another ways are used in forex are Wavelet Transform , Gaussian and FFT(FAST FOURIER TRANSFORM). All of i have mentioned  above dont repaint .you should work on them to be success in Forex . if you are interested I can tell you more about them.
 
momet:


Depending on how you write the program. Typically, the sine and cosine dont repaint. This formula is written in such a way that dont repaint.This is a filter that relates to telecommunication fields. For example, a low pass or high pass filter that uses a low pass filter in Forex to reduces the noises.the another ways are used in forex are Wavelet Transform , Gaussian and FFT(FAST FOURIER TRANSFORM). All of i have mentioned  above dont repaint .you should work on them to be success in Forex . if you are interested I can tell you more about them.
sure I'm interested, I will appreciate to know more about, cause I'm working now on a project of an indicator to build cycles from interpolation of polynomials, which doesn't repaint...
 
Jox90:
sure I'm interested, I will appreciate to know more about, cause I'm working now on a project of an indicator to build cycles from interpolation of polynomials, which doesn't repaint...

Something I Want Looking For Is Like This But This Is  A Center Moving Average. Its Good But In Historical Data not Live Data.Because of Repainting.But Its Good To Gives You a Better Vision of What you Need Looking For.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T2mQiesnx8s

 
no one knows about that simple formula?
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