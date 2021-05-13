Experts: Cryptocurrency Divergence
hi the EA opens a trade and closes straight away, whats the right settings to stop it closing trades straight away?
iamr3ne:
hi the EA opens a trade and closes straight away, whats the right settings to stop it closing trades straight away?
hi the EA opens a trade and closes straight away, whats the right settings to stop it closing trades straight away?
Don't trade on 1M time frame, change broker/platform.
Nice EA
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Cryptocurrency Divergence:
"Cryptocurrency Divergence" EA draws 2 mini Trend Lines with "Fractals" on chart and trades with Divergence\Convergence of RSI & MACD indicators ,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs, Crypto and stocks NASDAQ.
Author: Aharon Tzadik