Experts: Cryptocurrency Divergence

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Cryptocurrency Divergence:

"Cryptocurrency Divergence" EA draws 2 mini Trend Lines with "Fractals" on chart and trades with Divergence\Convergence of RSI & MACD indicators ,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs, Crypto and stocks NASDAQ.

Cryptocurrency Divergence

Author: Aharon Tzadik 

Cryptocurrency Divergence
Cryptocurrency Divergence
  • www.mql5.com
"Cryptocurrency Divergence"  EA draws 2 mini Trend Lines with "Fractals" on chart and trades with Divergence\Convergence of RSI & MACD indicators ,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs, Crypto and stocks NASDAQ. But a one-time function with a smaller value than the subsequent  to lock minimal profit...
 
hi the EA opens a trade and closes straight away, whats the right settings to stop it closing trades straight away?
 
iamr3ne:
hi the EA opens a trade and closes straight away, whats the right settings to stop it closing trades straight away?

Don't trade on 1M time frame, change broker/platform.

[Deleted]  
Nice EA
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