Which indicator is this?

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Ive been looking all over the web and i cant find it please help. 
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Kareem115:
Ive been looking all over the web and i cant find it please help. 
I know almost all indicators on the web... it is cycle identifier. But beware it is repainting.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Cycle identifier indicator - Make it no repaint?

Mladen Rakic, 2014.06.21 09:25

rommark2

Even Roy Kelly (who "invented" cycle identifier) have told that it repaints. It simply can not be made as a non repainting version

 
Jox90:
I know almost all indicators on the web... it is cycle identifier. But beware it is repainting.
Do you know this indicator?
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DonyCh:
Do you know this indicator?
it is an info or infoboard indicator.
 
DonyCh: Do you know this indicator?

Don't double post! You already had another thread open.

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DonyCh:
Do you know this indicator?

Your other topic has been deleted.

 

It looks like Fx atom indicator.

 
Not a good indicator if it repaints. On the other hand, if the signal stays fixed after closing the previous candle, then it may work with some delay on higher timeframes.
 
Please help me how to jion
 
Arline Suelto:
Please help me how to jion
Where Do I start from?
Where Do I start from?
  • 2017.07.25
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Hi fam! Am a total newbie in the forex niche... Just signed up here on this platform... Please where do i start from? I need help...
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