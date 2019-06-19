Which indicator is this?
Ive been looking all over the web and i cant find it please help.
Files:
IMG-0324.jpg 159 kb
Kareem115:I know almost all indicators on the web... it is cycle identifier. But beware it is repainting.
Ive been looking all over the web and i cant find it please help.
Ive been looking all over the web and i cant find it please help.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Cycle identifier indicator - Make it no repaint?
Mladen Rakic, 2014.06.21 09:25
rommark2
Even Roy Kelly (who "invented" cycle identifier) have told that it repaints. It simply can not be made as a non repainting version
Jox90:Do you know this indicator?
I know almost all indicators on the web... it is cycle identifier. But beware it is repainting.
I know almost all indicators on the web... it is cycle identifier. But beware it is repainting.
Files:
455016350_458149.jpg 374 kb
DonyCh:it is an info or infoboard indicator.
Do you know this indicator?
Do you know this indicator?
DonyCh: Do you know this indicator?
Don't double post! You already had another thread open.General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
DonyCh:
Do you know this indicator?
Do you know this indicator?
Your other topic has been deleted.
It looks like Fx atom indicator.
Not a good indicator if it repaints. On the other hand, if the signal stays fixed after closing the previous candle, then it may work with some delay on higher timeframes.
Please help me how to jion
Arline Suelto:
Please help me how to jion
Please help me how to jion
- MQL5.community - User Memo
- Where Do I start from? https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
- MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
Where Do I start from?
- 2017.07.25
- www.mql5.com
Hi fam! Am a total newbie in the forex niche... Just signed up here on this platform... Please where do i start from? I need help...
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register