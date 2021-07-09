How to leave a chat group?

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As from the title.


Thanks
 

I could unsubscribe using Messaging feature (private messages) by click on 'unsubscribe' link.
But many people could not.
And there is one thread in rus part of the forum about it.

Thus, the solution is the following - 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

What kind of update?

Vladimir Karputov , 2019.06.13 10:24

Go to the messages from the mobile terminal - there will be channels and their management.
We need mobile Metatrader to manage those channels (to create them and to unsubscribe).
 
Sergey Golubev:

I could unsubscribe using Messaging feature (private messages) by click on 'unsubscribe' link.
But many people could not.
And there is one thread in rus part of the forum about it.

Thus, the solution is the following - 

We need mobile Metatrader to manage those channels (to create them and to unsubscribe).
i deleted from mobile. it seems to work...
 
I would like to build a chat group to broadcast my EA or signals to my friends, how can make the subscribe request to them ?
 
YI XIONG:
I would like to build a chat group to broadcast my EA or signals to my friends, how can make the subscribe request to them ?

As far as I know - you can do it (officially) using Metatrader.
Example -

 

@Sergey Golubev @Eleni Anna Branou

Is there a way to prevent people to add you to their channel group ? Almost every day I am received private message saying some guy added me to his channel. Each time I have to unsubscribe. This kind of spamming is very annoying and boring.

If not currently possible, could you ask to your Metaquotes contacts to add the possibility to say "Don't allow to add me to a channel without my permission".

Thank you.

[Deleted]  
Alain Verleyen: @Sergey Golubev @Eleni Anna Branou

Is there a way to prevent people to add you to their channel group ? Almost every day I am received private message saying some guy added me to his channel. Each time I have to unsubscribe. This kind of spamming is very annoying and boring. If not currently possible, could you ask to your Metaquotes contacts to add the possibility to say "Don't allow to add me to a channel without my permission".

I second this request! It is damn annoying and it should never have been allowed it the first place. It should have always been an Opt-In option and not an Opt-out option, as per EU regulations on unsolicited messaging.
 
Alain Verleyen:

@Sergey Golubev @Eleni Anna Branou

Is there a way to prevent people to add you to their channel group ? Almost every day I am received private message saying some guy added me to his channel. Each time I have to unsubscribe. This kind of spamming is very annoying and boring.

If not currently possible, could you ask to your Metaquotes contacts to add the possibility to say "Don't allow to add me to a channel without my permission".

Thank you.

There is some recommendation about it: if someone added you (or anyone) to the channel group for the second time so the owner of this group should be banned.
If not so - press Complain link near the channel, and the owner will be banned by moderators (or his profile will be deleted in case the admins are taking action).
[Deleted]  
Sergey Golubev: There is some recommendation about it: if someone added you (or anyone) to the channel group for the second time so the owner of this group should be banned.
If not so - press Complain link near the channel, and the owner will be banned by moderators (or his profile will be deleted in case the admins are taking action).

Unfortunately that is still not acceptable as per EU regulations. It should be an Opt-in process. There should never be a "first time"! It should be up to the user to initiate the process of subscribing to a group chat and not the other way round.

If MetaQuotes insists on it, then there should in the very least, be a preference in the settings to block all channel messages, in the same way that there is a setting to block all private messages. These should be separate settings and not combined into one either.

 
Sergey Golubev:
There is some recommendation about it: if someone added you (or anyone) to the channel group for the second time so the owner of this group should be banned.
If not so - press Complain link near the channel, and the owner will be banned by moderators (or his profile will be deleted in case the admins are taking action).

I will do that for sure.

But please ask the developer team to forbid people to do that. Thank you.

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