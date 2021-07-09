How to leave a chat group?
I could unsubscribe using Messaging feature (private messages) by click on 'unsubscribe' link.
But many people could not.
And there is one thread in rus part of the forum about it.
Thus, the solution is the following -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Vladimir Karputov , 2019.06.13 10:24Go to the messages from the mobile terminal - there will be channels and their management.
I could unsubscribe using Messaging feature (private messages) by click on 'unsubscribe' link.
But many people could not.
And there is one thread in rus part of the forum about it.
Thus, the solution is the following -
@Sergey Golubev @Eleni Anna Branou
Is there a way to prevent people to add you to their channel group ? Almost every day I am received private message saying some guy added me to his channel. Each time I have to unsubscribe. This kind of spamming is very annoying and boring.
If not currently possible, could you ask to your Metaquotes contacts to add the possibility to say "Don't allow to add me to a channel without my permission".
Thank you.
Is there a way to prevent people to add you to their channel group ? Almost every day I am received private message saying some guy added me to his channel. Each time I have to unsubscribe. This kind of spamming is very annoying and boring. If not currently possible, could you ask to your Metaquotes contacts to add the possibility to say "Don't allow to add me to a channel without my permission".
@Sergey Golubev @Eleni Anna Branou
Is there a way to prevent people to add you to their channel group ? Almost every day I am received private message saying some guy added me to his channel. Each time I have to unsubscribe. This kind of spamming is very annoying and boring.
If not currently possible, could you ask to your Metaquotes contacts to add the possibility to say "Don't allow to add me to a channel without my permission".
Thank you.
If not so - press Complain link near the channel, and the owner will be banned by moderators (or his profile will be deleted in case the admins are taking action).
If not so - press Complain link near the channel, and the owner will be banned by moderators (or his profile will be deleted in case the admins are taking action).
Unfortunately that is still not acceptable as per EU regulations. It should be an Opt-in process. There should never be a "first time"! It should be up to the user to initiate the process of subscribing to a group chat and not the other way round.
If MetaQuotes insists on it, then there should in the very least, be a preference in the settings to block all channel messages, in the same way that there is a setting to block all private messages. These should be separate settings and not combined into one either.
There is some recommendation about it: if someone added you (or anyone) to the channel group for the second time so the owner of this group should be banned.
If not so - press Complain link near the channel, and the owner will be banned by moderators (or his profile will be deleted in case the admins are taking action).
I will do that for sure.
But please ask the developer team to forbid people to do that. Thank you.
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As from the title.
Thanks