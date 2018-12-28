How can I get Data from this Indicator?
double iCustom( string symbol, // symbol int timeframe, // timeframe string name, // path/name of the custom indicator compiled program ... // custom indicator input parameters (if necessary) int mode, // line index int shift // shift );
There are 3 buffers in the EA you attached
0 = Uptrend
1 = Dntrend
2 = ExtMapBuffer
So set the mode value accordingly and you will get the values you need.
Hello All,
I want to make an Expert that using market entry and market exit by below Indicator:
when Indicator change color, Expert should enter market,
I read about iCustom function, I test it with this indicator,
But this function in this indicator only one double value output,
How can I do this?
Indicator has been attached.
double Uptrend = iCustom(NULL, 0, "Big_Trend",0,1); double Dntrend = iCustom(NULL, 0, "Big_Trend",1,1); if(Uptrend!=EMPTY_VALUE) Print("Up trend signaled"); if(Dntrend!=EMPTY_VALUE) Print("Down trend signaled");
Hello All,
I want to make an Expert that using market entry and market exit by below Indicator:
when Indicator change color, Expert should enter market,
I read about iCustom function, I test it with this indicator,
But this function in this indicator only one double value output,
How can I do this?
Indicator has been attached.
Hi Mofex - What I can see in the code you only need to read the value of buffer 2 - Buffers 0 and 1 are uptrend and downtrend but their values are being used to provide the output of buffer 2 - so if buffer 0 value is zero (0) buffer 2 shows the value of buffer 1 and vice versa.
double Trend0 = iCustom(NULL, 0, "Big_Trend",2,0); //Current value
double Trend1 = iCustom(NULL, 0, "Big_Trend",2,1); //Previous value
if(Trend0 > Trend1){UpTrend == true;DnTrend == false;}
if(Trend0 < Trend1){DnTrend == true;UpTrend == false;}
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Hello All,
I want to make an Expert that using market entry and market exit by below Indicator:
when Indicator change color, Expert should enter market,
I read about iCustom function, I test it with this indicator,
But this function in this indicator only one double value output,
How can I do this?
Indicator has been attached.