I purchased an indicator but nothing happen after I clicked on the "Install on the terminal". What happen? - page 2
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It is same:
If it does not work - restart MT4.
The latest build of MT4 which I am using now is 1280.
And check the journal/logs, because all possible errors are written on the journal.
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I had same case with the last build of MT4: I waited for 1 hour when Metatrader 4 will recognize by forum login/pass in Community tab and when the Market tab will start to use Internet Explorer's environment.
hi, i already use MT4 version 1280 and also use latest IE 11, and if i'm not mistaken IE is changed by microsoft to be Microsoft EDGE as the browser, i dont know whether IE Is still applicable or not, but when i open IE , there's information from microsoft to use EDGE for browser. and i already have the microsoft edge either. is there anything to set on the mt4, probably the default still read the IE as the browser on the mt4 and must be changed to microsoft edge, but i dont know how, perhaps you can assist.
same condition on my mt4, i purchased the indicator, it's already in my download tab in the market tab, but i can't install it. i already use internet explorer 11, windows 10, and the latest mt4 version. what's the problem? i even can't see anything on the market tab. please assist me for this thanks
Login into your MQL5 account with your: cahkreatif username and not your email.
Login into your MQL5 account with your: cahkreatif username and not your email.
already, i always use my username to login not using my email. i can login to my mql5, and my mt4 also link to mql5, but the problem is not about login, the problem is i can;t install the purchased indicator. when i click install, nothing happen.
restart MT4 ..
already, i always use my username to login not using my email. i can login to my mql5, and my mt4 also link to mql5, but the problem is not about login, the problem is i can;t install the purchased indicator. when i click install, nothing happen.
When you login into your MQL5 account, what does your MT4 Journal writes?
Check for any errors.
Look at the journal/logs - it should be written something there.
restart MT4 ..
Hi Mr. Sergey,
here i give the screenshot. when i login to mql5.community in my MT4, i can login. but i dont see anything on market tab. On purchased tab, there's indicator that i bought, i click install many times but nothing happen. even i already restart my laptop, restart my mt4, even reinstall it. but still the same.
i check on journal also there's nothing helpful information, here i screen shot for you.
do you have any other solutions?
Hi Mr. Sergey,
here i give the screenshot. when i login to mql5.community in my MT4, i can login. but i dont see anything on market tab. On purchased tab, there's indicator that i bought, i click install many times but nothing happen. even i already restart my laptop, restart my mt4, even reinstall it. but still the same.
i check on journal also there's nothing helpful information, here i screen shot for you.
do you have any other solutions?
Something is missing from your computer, try on another.The fact that your Market window is empty reveals the problem that Sergey described above.
i already followed what has been instructed above, but still fail. can you guys have any other better solution to solve this?
i already followed what has been instructed above, but still fail. can you guys have any other better solution to solve this?
When all other MQL5 members can install their purchases and you can't, that is a sign that the problem lies at your side.
I can't think of anything else, usually the wrong MQL5 username or the lack of Internet Explorer/Microsoft Edge installation is the problem.
When all other MQL5 members can install their purchases and you can't, that is a sign that the problem lies at your side.
I can't think of anything else, usually the wrong MQL5 username or the lack of Internet Explorer/Microsoft Edge installation is the problem.
which one should i use as a default, IE or Edge ? and how to manage setting on metatrader , in order to make the Mt4 read certain browser as their default?