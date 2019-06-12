New order is disabled
Where Do I start from?
Where Do I start from?
- 2017.07.25
- www.mql5.com
Hi fam! Am a total newbie in the forex niche... Just signed up here on this platform... Please where do i start from? I need help...
Madira27:
I am a beginner, just downloaded the XM platform and opened a Demo Account, however in the platform the New Order in the toolbar is disabled. what can be the issue?
Make sure you have enabled the currency pair you want to trade in MT4/5 >> View >> Symbols.
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I am a beginner, just downloaded the XM platform and opened a Demo Account, however in the platform the New Order in the toolbar is disabled. what can be the issue?