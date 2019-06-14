I cant find script "pending order(limit) + expiration time"
pleace give me script like this, without this i will spend minute to write for at price and expiry..
Griwe:
pleace give me script like this, without this i will spend minute to write for at price and expiry..
pleace give me script like this, without this i will spend minute to write for at price and expiry..
You must define a job in freelance section. Or search for free scripts if exist.
There's few scripts that work with drag and drop, search the codebase here: https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=drop%20pending%20script&module=mql5_module_codebase
Search - MQL5.community
- www.mql5.com
Searching is based on morphology and is insensitive to case. All letters, no matter of their case, will be processed as lowercase. By default, our search engine shows pages, that...
Griwe:
programmers cmillion and komposter cant create this script
mladen idk he doesn't answer me
Did you follow the link I gave you? There are several scripts that actually seem to do what you want. Just try them out.
https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=drop%20pending%20script&module=mql5_module_codebase
Search - MQL5.community
- www.mql5.com
Searching is based on morphology and is insensitive to case. All letters, no matter of their case, will be processed as lowercase. By default, our search engine shows pages, that...
script programmers cmillion and komposter cant create this script
mladen idk he doesn't answer me
Where i can see full list of script programmers in mql5? What best script developer?
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
As an example, I move the crosshair in any currency pair like EURUSD, press the point and script should automatically place an order:
at price: 1.12800 (buy limit)
Expiry: 2019.06.12 08:00
---
Limit - horizontals
expiration time - verticals
i have bad english(deaf)