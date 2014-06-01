Can we read news in news tab ?
Hi,
I have some idea to code ea. but i didnot know to read the news in news tab.
Because if we read new from website it will be delay and when ea receive the news it will be late.
I see that in this tab, when the news realease, it show very quickly. So, i want to use the news in this tab to code ea to open positon when news realease.
Can we do that ? And how we can do. I think it maybe use API funtion to get the event. but do not know how to do it. Are MT4, MT5 support about this problem so that we can easy to read this new ?
There is nothing in mql4 for that. You have to use WinApi.
ah. yes. thanks. i also think that we have to use Winapi. but i do not know what function we should use. I think we can catched an event and use some function to get the string from buffer.
Do you know what event occur when mt4 received the news from broker and the buffer mt4 will save those news ?
ah. yes. thanks. i also think that we have to use Winapi. but i do not know what function we should use. I think we can catched an event and use some function to get the string from buffer.
Do you know what event occur when mt4 received the news from broker and the buffer mt4 will save those news ?
Please do not use bold character uselessly.
You have to learn and experiment, I doubt anyone will do it for you.
May be - it is not fully related to this topic sorry, but there is good article:
------
Building an Automatic News Trader :
As Investopedia
states, a news trader is "a trader or investor who makes trading or
investing decisions based on news announcements". Indeed, economic
reports such as a country's GDP, consumer confidence indexes and
employment data of countries, amongst others, often produce significant
movements in the currency markets. Have you ever attended a U.S.
Non-Farm Payrolls release? If so, you already know that these reports
may determine currencies' recent future and act as catalysts for trends
reversals.
- www.investopedia.com
May be - it is not fully related to this topic sorry, but there is good article:
------
Building an Automatic News Trader :
As Investopedia
states, a news trader is "a trader or investor who makes trading or
investing decisions based on news announcements". Indeed, economic
reports such as a country's GDP, consumer confidence indexes and
employment data of countries, amongst others, often produce significant
movements in the currency markets. Have you ever attended a U.S.
Non-Farm Payrolls release? If so, you already know that these reports
may determine currencies' recent future and act as catalysts for trends
reversals.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi,
I have some idea to code ea. but i didnot know to read the news in news tab.
Because if we read new from website it will be delay and when ea receive the news it will be late.
I see that in this tab, when the news realease, it show very quickly. So, i want to use the news in this tab to code ea to open positon when news realease.
Can we do that ? And how we can do. I think it maybe use API funtion to get the event. but do not know how to do it. Are MT4, MT5 support about this problem so that we can easy to read this new ?