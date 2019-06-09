MT4 doesnt show all trading history
Alireza Rezaee: how can i have all trades in history?
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Hello everybody
i have a problem with my mt4 (or maybe broker)
trading history terminal doesn't show all the trades even when i select "All History" instead it shows up sum of all profit/losses in a period of time(3 months)
how can i have all trades in history?