MT4 doesnt show all trading history

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Hello everybody

i have a problem with my mt4 (or maybe broker)

trading history terminal doesn't show all the trades even when i select "All History" instead it shows up sum of all profit/losses in a period of time(3 months)

how can i have all trades in history?



 
Alireza Rezaee: how can i have all trades in history?

Select a broker that sends more than three months.

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