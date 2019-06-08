iMAOnArray
I'd like to add a moving average to ATR (avergae true range) chart. It looks like this:
- ATR is blue line
- MA is red line
The problem is I don't know to to read the data in MQL.
Here is what I did.
Surely I get zeros in output to console:
I have never done it before. Can someone please help me to understand it?
Your codes seemed to have some lines and spaces missing (wondered how you tested...). I added them and you can now see lines drawn and values computed.
#property copyright"Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql4.com" #property version "1.00"//#property strict #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrOrange #property indicator_width2 1 static datetime lastTradeBarTime; double atr[]; double ma[]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+//| Custom indicator initialization function |//+------------------------------------------------------------------+intOnInit() int OnInit() { SetIndexBuffer(0,atr); SetIndexBuffer(1,ma); lastTradeBarTime = Time[1]; return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+//| Custom indicator iteration function |//+------------------------------------------------------------------+intOnCalculate(constint rates_total, int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int lookback = 1000; for(int i = Bars - 1 - MathMax(lookback, prev_calculated); i >= 0; --i){ atr[i] = iATR(NULL, 0, 14, i); ma[i] = iMAOnArray(atr, 0, 21, 0, MODE_SMMA, i); } for(i = Bars - 1 - MathMax(lookback, prev_calculated); i >= 0; --i){ Print("[", TimeMonth(Time[i]), "-", TimeDay(Time[i]), "][", TimeHour(Time[i]),":", TimeMinute(Time[i]), "][", i, "] ", "atr: ", DoubleToStr(atr[i], _Digits), ", ma: ", DoubleToStr(ma[i], _Digits) ); } return(rates_total); }
Your codes seemed to have some lines and spaces missing (wondered how you tested...). I added them and you can now see lines drawn and values computed.
Dear friend,
Thank you! It really helped.
Sorry for wrong formatting, OnInit() and OnCalculate() actually were indicated, but formatting was incorrect.
I didn't plan to have this indicator plotted, that is why there were no indicators in that code.
But what really helped was SetIndexBuffer() for each of indicators.
Thanks a lot!
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello,
I'd like to add a moving average to ATR (avergae true range) chart. It looks like this:
- ATR is blue line
- MA is red line
The problem is I don't know to to read the data in MQL.
Here is what I did.
Surely I get zeros in output to console:
I have never done it before. Can someone please help me to understand it?