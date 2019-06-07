Virtual servers expire without renewal notice?

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Is it normal for the virtual servers to expire without a renewal notice? I dont like autorenewal so I never select it but I was hoping id get an expiring notice and an option to renew but server just expire like a blackout.
 
Tonny Obare:
Is it normal for the virtual servers to expire without a renewal notice? I dont like autorenewal so I never select it but I was hoping id get an expiring notice and an option to renew but server just expire like a blackout.

No, there is no reminder for MQL5 VPS expiration, so the best option is to check the auto renewal option.


 
Eleni Anna Branou:

No, there is no reminder for MQL5 VPS expiration, so the best option is to check the auto renewal option.


They should introduce reminders when the time approaches.

 
Tonny Obare:

They should introduce reminders when the time approaches.

That would be nice Tonny, I hope someone from the technical side is reading this.

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