problem in ea
If you really bought any tool from the Market so it should be written on your profile (in Purchases on the left side of your profile).
If you find it on your profile so you can install it directlty from your Metatrader (you can install it in case you are on Windows; because the Market dows not work for Linux and MacOS).
Read the following about how to install (make sure that you filled the Community tab in Metatrader with your forum login/pass) -
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Where can I see my purchases?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page70#comment_2564931
How to Install an Earlier Purchased Application
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/market/market_buy
How to Start with Metatrader 5
- 2016.06.10
- www.mql5.com
I decided to create this thread to help to myself and to the others to start with Metatrader 5...
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2 - I no longer receive messages from the Sestem Activite when I used Expert to download it on a new platform . plz help me .