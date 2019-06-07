MT5 Offline??

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Hi!

I hace a problem with MT5, I have a Demo Account if IC Markets but I can not open any order with MT5 and the EA do not work.

MT5 seems off-line. The currencies value does not change and I can not incluye other currencies pairs. It is extrange because my Internet connection works perfectly, I can open Google webpage with out any problem.

Someone can help me?

Thank you!!



 

Make sure that you connected to the broker's server - 


.. and close your charts and open them once again, restart your MT5 ..

If it does not help - contact with the broker's support.

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