MT5 Offline??
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Hi!
I hace a problem with MT5, I have a Demo Account if IC Markets but I can not open any order with MT5 and the EA do not work.
MT5 seems off-line. The currencies value does not change and I can not incluye other currencies pairs. It is extrange because my Internet connection works perfectly, I can open Google webpage with out any problem.
Someone can help me?
Thank you!!