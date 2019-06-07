traditional MACD
HI
i'm currently using traditional macd on MT5 platform. I confused about the notification sent by the system. for example (in the pic), the notification show: MACD crossed below signal line for USDJPY on 2019.6.7 0735 as highlighted, whereas in the chart (should be 735am ) not shows any line crossing. All the other example work in the same way. Can please advise?
thank you
regards
Kong
Alert time is your computer time, not the broker time.
Alert time is your computer time, not the broker time.
hi keith
thank you for your reply. I understand that broker and computer time is 5 hours different. what I mean is why the notification not give the alert once the line crossing happened? the time it give the notification was not the line crossing case. it seams not happen in real time. can you advise on that?
thank you
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HI
i'm currently using traditional macd on MT5 platform. I confused about the notification sent by the system. for example (in the pic), the notification show: MACD crossed below signal line for USDJPY on 2019.6.7 0735 as highlighted, whereas in the chart (should be 735am ) not shows any line crossing. All the other example work in the same way. Can please advise?
thank you
regards
Kong