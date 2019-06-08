Strategy Tester EA not working for Indian Market? How to make it work?

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Hi,

For Indian Market, Strategy Tester in EA is not working but it is working for Indicators.


There are two possiblites to work

  • Make it work in EA indian market account (or)
  • Copying the symbol data and load to other mt4 demo account and test

How to do ?

Suggest me with solutions

 
Praveen Elango:

Hi,

For Indian Market, Strategy Tester in EA is not working but it is working for Indicators.


There are two possiblites to work

  • Make it work in EA indian market account (or)
  • Copying the symbol data and load to other mt4 demo account and test

How to do ?

Suggest me with solutions

It is nothing to do with any market.
You just need to select the right broker 1) which is proposing the Indian market symbols, and 2) which is proposing those symbols for trading.

 

I made an experiment - I created demo account with the MT4 broker (this broker is proposing Indian market symbols for trading; there are many brokers who are proposing this kind of symbols) - 


 

and I used Moving Average EA in strategy tester, every tick in visual mode (this is default EA in MT4; you will receive this EA together with MT4) -


 
So, Metatrader 4 (and the Strategy Tester) works for Indian market (and for any other markets as well).
You just need to select the broker who is proposing the symbols for trading.
The brokers' discussion is prohibited on the forum, so you may need to select/choose the broker by yourself sorry.
 

And .. just to finish my example with Metatrader 4 - read the following -

----------------

How to prepare MT4 for backtesting/trading with some pair - post #932

 

.. and look at the following thread - 

How to open a trade account with MT4 in INDIA - for MT4 and MT5 (for MT5 mostly)

 
I moved this thread to Trading stocks, futures, options and other exchange instruments section
 
Ok thanks for the answer. :)
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