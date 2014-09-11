Update your MetaTrader 4 Android - New Build Is Available!

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I have Mt4 on my mobile and it was working fine. today all the notifications i get does not appear in the messages window. i only have the "chat" folder and no other folders.
can anyone help me why and how to fix this?
regards
Mohamed
Hi, I have the latest version of the android application but there is no Messages section. In fact, there is no settings section? I want to send push notificaitons to my mobile device.
Can anyone help me on this matter?
Regards,
Baris
I think exept for chat folder, the others folder are disappear if empty until a message received.
Try to send message test in platform Tools->Options->Notifications->test
it should have a "terminal" folder appears containing a message.
I think exept for chat folder, the others folder are disappear if empty until a message received.
Try to send message test in platform Tools->Options->Notifications->test
it should have a "terminal" folder appears containing a message.
Hi Belido,
I've tried to do that but since there is no settings section on the mobile app I cannot get the identification number.
I think there is a problem with my phone. I may need to get a new phone...:(
Thanks a lot.
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We continue to develop the MetaTrader 4 application for Android and keep adding more features. One technical innovation implemented in the latest build is the classification of messages.
All messages received from the system are divided into 5 types according to their senders: Chat (conversations with MQL5.com users), Broker (broker's messages), Terminal (alerts and notifications from launched Expert Advisors), Community (various messages from MQL5.com, including depositing funds on the account or execution of any ordered work) and Other (anything that is not related to the previous 4 types). This feature first appeared in the MetaTrader iOS mobile platforms and is now available to Android users.
Localization update: the application interface has been translated into Arabic and Indonesian. Translations into Czech, French, Polish, Chinese and Japanese have also been corrected and improved.
We continue to develop the functionality of MetaTrader 4 Android to bring it closer to the features of the iOS version, so more updates are coming soon.
Download the latest MetaTrader 4 for your Android powered device and keep trading!