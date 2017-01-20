New MetaTrader 5 iPhone Features Chat with MQL5.com Users, Classification of Messages and Much More
great..
So great! Thanks alot!
Cool!!
hi;
in this version :
is there sound/vibration alert ?
HI: Push notifications is a great feature; BUT I can't find where to turn on a sound/vibration alert on iPhone
?
TIMisthebest:Go to Settings->Notifications->In Notification Center->MetaTrader 5->Sounds->On
HI: Push notifications is a great feature; BUT I can't find where to turn on a sound/vibration alert on iPhone
Any chance you can add the ability to close open positions from the app?
Good for when you need to travel and monitor open/EA trades
johhny6:This ability exists since the release of the application. Expand a position (single tap), then long tap on it until the context menu appears.
Any chance you can add the ability to close open positions from the app?
Alexx:
Go to Settings->Notifications->In Notification Center->MetaTrader 5->Sounds->On
Go to Settings->Notifications->In Notification Center->MetaTrader 5->Sounds->On
thank you
i was use the " MetaTrader 5 5.0.630 ".
thank you.
TIMisthebest:Upgrade to the latest 735, please.
thank you
i was use the " MetaTrader 5 5.0.630 ".
MetaQuotes:
Upgrade to the latest 735, please.
Upgrade to the latest 735, please.
yes; it is done
and thank you
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The functionality of MetaTrader 5 iPhone mobile platform has been significantly upgraded. The latest version features a large number of innovations and improvements providing comfortable work in the financial markets right from the mobile device.
First, we have added the ability to arrange a chat conversation with any registered MQL5.com user. Specify the desired user's login in a message recipient's section to send a message directly to this user's mobile device. To do this, specify MetaQuotes ID in your MQL5.com profile. Thus, users of MetaTrader 5 mobile version can communicate with any MQL5.community member at any time.
Second, we have added classification of messages. It means that all messages received from the system are divided into 5 types according to their senders: Chat (conversations with MQL5.com users), Broker (broker's messages), Terminal (alerts and notifications from launched Expert Advisors), Community (various messages from MQL5.com, including depositing funds on the account or execution of an ordered work) and Other (anything that is not related to the previous 4 types).
These are not all the innovations introduced in MetaTrader 5 iPhone. We should also mention support for background mode: now, when the application is closed, it switches to the background mode saving the current operating state. Besides, in the new version, users can have a quick view of an account summary data. Besides, the audio signal is now activated when receiving a push notification. If necessary, the signal can be disabled in notification settings.
We also continue MetaTrader 5 iPhone localization: the new version features Polish and Czech languages. It is important for us to make sure that the mobile terminal works in a fast and reliable manner using a language the user understands.
Download the new version of the mobile platform and receive all these MetaTrader 5 iPhone features. The application can be updated via AppStore or directly from your iPhone/iPad.
The entire power of MetaTrader 5 trading platform is in your pocket now!
Download MetaTrader 5 for iPhone