my signal not getting published
It has been long time I registered my signal but it is not being published.
one month onloy (one month is not a long time.
Besides, it is automated warnings on the left side of your signal page -
Did you see "80% of trades ..." warning message?
Read the following explanation from the admins -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Rashid Umarov , 2018.10.03 07:47
You say that, as if averaging is not evil, but good. This indicator (for what period of life of the account in percents 80% Growth was achieved) was introduced to clearly show the accounts on which the acceleration tactics are used. A potential subscriber should understand that he has an account that was dispersed in a few days (and perhaps it was one only lucky account of 10-30 accounts) in order to post it later and show a beautiful chart.
A side effect was that it also detects accounts well with averaging tactics that ruined so many deposits. So this warning fulfills its role.
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If you improve your trading style so this monthly warning messages will be disappeared, and your signal will be ranked.
It has been long time I registered my signal but it is not being published.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.12.09 09:44
New, unrated and unranked signals are not publicly available in MQL5 signal database or in MT4 signal tab or search. Be patient.
Hello Paul Dipika,
I've checked my account history and the trades were closed by my signal provider . Please refer to the screenshot below:
In this case i would need to contact you because you are my signal provider and confirm why those trades were canceled.
I want to know why in your account you won 99,75 Euros for your last trades of the 09/09/2019 and in my account i lose 419,89 Euros ?
Can you regular this incident please and refund 419,89 Euros to my account N°635798 today because i need fastly of this money.
Thank you very much for understand and refund to me.
King regards
( Manu26 )
Hello Paul Dipika,
I've checked my account history and the trades were closed by my signal provider . Please refer to the screenshot below:
In this case i would need to contact you because you are my signal provider and confirm why those trades were canceled.
I want to know why in your account you won 99,75 Euros for your last trades of the 09/09/2019 and in my account i lose 419,89 Euros ?
Can you regular this incident please and refund 419,89 Euros to my account N°635798 today because i need fastly of this money.
Thank you very much for understand and refund to me.
King regards
( Manu26 )
Please, speak with your signal provider by PM (private messaging).
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It has been long time I registered my signal but it is not being published.