Libraries: Math Utils (MT4) - page 3
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I don't think so! It's probably "future proofing" for the day it becomes a "reality". 😅
Psychological coding
It is? When was that implemented? Last I read, it was just for compatibility's sake and nothing else.
It is? When was that implemented? Last I read, it was just for compatibility's sake and nothing else.
Yes, that part I knew about, that optimised compilation implements inlining, which is under compiler control and not user control.
As for the of "inline", "__inline" and "__forceinline", it is only for cosmetic compatibility with C/C++ to make porting code easier, as far as i know (since build 1910 or 1930, I think).
Yes, that part I knew about, that optimised compilation implements inlining, which is under compiler control and not user control.
As for the of "inline", "__inline" and "__forceinline", it is only for cosmetic compatibility with C/C++ to make porting code easier, as far as i know (since build 1910 or 1930, I think).
Update 24 April 2023
Added new function:
Renamed the rounding functions to Ceil(), Floor(), Round() and Trunc() to avoid name conflicts with <Math\Stat\Math.mqh>.
Fixed the GetDigits() function to avoid an infinite loop in rare situations.