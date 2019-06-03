Renew VPS abonement

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[Deleted]  
I want to inform MQL5 that my 49 dollars deposit  means :  "Renew my abonement for 6 months"
 
Thank you, but if you want to renew you have to do it through the control panel yourself.
 
Giorgio Ferrarini:
I want to inform MQL5 that my 49 dollars deposit  means :  "Renew my abonement for 6 months"

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions



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