Account History missing

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something has happened to my account history on mt4.  it isnt showing for either of the signals ?

also, today for some reason, one of the signals didnt copy the trades except one, and my computer was on the hole time. 

i have been diligent about checking that to see i was getting all the trades too. dont know what happened to day ?

i checked tools- options enable realtime subscription was checked..

but missing the history of the trades under account history?

.


 

Ok, i right clicked  on the account history and clicked on "All History" and brought the trading history back. 

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