Account History missing
Ok, i right clicked on the account history and clicked on "All History" and brought the trading history back.
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something has happened to my account history on mt4. it isnt showing for either of the signals ?
also, today for some reason, one of the signals didnt copy the trades except one, and my computer was on the hole time.
i have been diligent about checking that to see i was getting all the trades too. dont know what happened to day ?
i checked tools- options enable realtime subscription was checked..
but missing the history of the trades under account history?
.