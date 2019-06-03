Sell Stop is not executed
Hello, as you can see above, price went under a SELL STOP order without triggering it.
I'm using MT5 build 2064 but it also happens on previous versions.
Could you please help me to solve this problem?
Best regards,
Álvaro
Seems broker related issue. Some time they dont execute or give execution slippage.
There's a current bug, where sometimes pending orders don't register as opened. Restart the terminal. (Intermittent on MT4 Build 1170.)
What bug ? Where is it reported ?
The topic is about MT5 Strategy Tester and you answered about MT4 ?
Hello, as you can see above, price went under a SELL STOP order without triggering it.
I'm using MT5 build 2064 but it also happens on previous versions.
Could you please help me to solve this problem?
Best regards,
Álvaro
Hello, as you can see above, price went under a SELL STOP order without triggering it.
I'm using MT5 build 2064 but it also happens on previous versions.
Could you please help me to solve this problem?
Best regards,
Álvaro
You are backtesting in visual mode - right (due to 2002..)?
So this depends on the backtest modus and on the quality of the historic quotes and may be on your expectation: If the price crosses a pending order it bekame a market order! And so it is not guaranteed that you get the price of the pending order especially in cases of price gaps!
What bug ? Where is it reported ?
The topic is about MT5 Strategy Tester and you answered about MT4 ?
Where is it reported? It was just reported by OP #1 for MT5 on multiple versions:
Hello, as you can see above, price went under a SELL STOP order without triggering it.
I'm using MT5 build 2064 but it also happens on previous versions.
I just reported here #2 it for MT4 also (live, demo.)
There was another post earlier IIRC, but I didn't save a link.
It is very intermittent, I've only seen it twice in a year.
Where is it reported? It was just reported by OP #1 for MT5 on multiple versions:
I just reported here #2 it for MT4 also (live, demo.)
There was another post earlier IIRC, but I didn't save a link.
It is very intermittent, I've only seen it twice in a year.
Please don't mix MT4 and MT5, it only add to confusion.
Hello, as you can see above, price went under a SELL STOP order without triggering it.
I'm using MT5 build 2064 but it also happens on previous versions.
Could you please help me to solve this problem?
Best regards,
Álvaro
Build 2064 is a beta version, so bug(s) are likely to happen. I hope you know it.
From what I can see your order was open in 2002 at 1.1264 what the market was below that price, the tester should not have allowed this sell stop at all (unless it was modified later, impossible to know from your screenshot). Maybe that's why it didn't triggered at all.
Please provide more information to reproduce this bug, what was the broker ? The account type (real/demo), hedging or netting ? the tester settings :Every ticks, Open prices... ?
Can you provide a testcase EA ?
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Hello, as you can see above, price went under a SELL STOP order without triggering it.
I'm using MT5 build 2064 but it also happens on previous versions.
Could you please help me to solve this problem?
Best regards,
Álvaro