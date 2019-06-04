Experts: Cryptocurrency Fibonacci MAs

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Cryptocurrency Fibonacci MAs:

"Cryptocurrency " EA Trades with 4 Fibonacci MAs has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit can work on all time frames Cryptocurrency , major forex pairs, and stocks NASDAQ.

Cryptocurrency Fibonacci MAs

Author: Aharon Tzadik

Cryptocurrency Fibonacci MAs
Cryptocurrency Fibonacci MAs
  • www.mql5.com
"Cryptocurrency " EA Trades with 4 Fibonacci MAs has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit can work on all time frames Cryptocurrency , major forex pairs, and stocks NASDAQ. But a one-time function with a smaller value than the subsequent  to lock minimal profit and avoid loss if the price goes against you. Try it on demo first. This EA trades only...
 
Hi! You have to run it on D1 chart?
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