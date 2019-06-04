Experts: Cryptocurrency Fibonacci MAs
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Cryptocurrency Fibonacci MAs:
"Cryptocurrency " EA Trades with 4 Fibonacci MAs has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit can work on all time frames Cryptocurrency , major forex pairs, and stocks NASDAQ.
Author: Aharon Tzadik