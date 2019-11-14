Optimization issue: No memory for tick generating
Hi, everyone!
I've tried to run an optimization and the EA Journal at the Strategy Tester got flooded by the messages shown at the picture. While debugging nothing goes wrong and now I don't know what to do.
Any ideas, guys?
Best regards.
You need to analyze your code to see where it used too much memory.
Eventually you can refuse cloud agent which don't have enough memory. Something like :
if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_MEMORY_AVAILABLE)<1000) return(INIT_AGENT_NOT_SUITABLE)
You need to analyze your code to see where it used too much memory.
Eventually you can refuse cloud agent which don't have enough memory. Something like :
I have the same problem when trying to do long period backtests tick by tick.
One way to correct the error would be to increase the server ram memory? I tried to increase the ram memory but the error persisted.
Is there any intermediate backtest between tick a tick and OHLC?
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Hi, everyone!
I've tried to run an optimization and the EA Journal at the Strategy Tester got flooded by the messages shown at the picture. While debugging nothing goes wrong and now I don't know what to do.
Any ideas, guys?
Best regards.